Counties City Hall seeks views on proposed valuation roll

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary City Hall has announced the schedule for public input into the new property valuation, bringing closer to reality the land rates espected to substantially boost its revenue.

The new draft valuation roll proposes the new rates to be based on between 0.1 and 0.115 percent of the current value of undeveloped land, setting stage for costly levies.

A valuation roll is a public legal document that consists of property information of all ratable properties within boundaries of a county (rating authority).

In a joint public notice, acting Nairobi County Secretary Jairus Musumba and Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura said the public participation fora will be held on June 16 between 9am and 1pm across the 17 sub-Counties in Nairobi.

Currently, property owners pay land rates at 25 percent of the unimproved site value based on the 1980 valuation roll, which City Hall reckons has seen it lose on the appreciation of plots.

Nairobi County Lands and Urban Planning Executive Charles Kerich, in February, said property owners will definitely start paying higher rates compared to the current ones once the new valuation roll comes into effect.

He said that the public participation will inform the final percentage to be charged as rates on all ratable properties.

The valuation roll, tabled before the Nairobi County Assembly in February, has been awaiting public participation to pave way for its roll out.

City Hall is seeking to cash in on the sharp appreciation of land in Nairobi over the past two decades on increased appetite for real estate deals.

It raised Sh1.97 billion from land rates in the year to June 2019 against a target Sh4.84 billion, reflecting the defaults facing the income stream with the under-performance attributed to use of outdated rates record.