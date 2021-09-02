Counties City Hall to finish work on all ECDE centres this year

The City Hall building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary City Hall is set to complete all stalled Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) centres before the end of the year, as it races to meet demands created by an expected surge in enrolment.

The county government has set aside Sh116 million in the financial year ending June 30, 2022, for completion of ECDE projects in all the 17 sub-Counties in the capital.

Out of the allocation, Sh80 million is to go towards improvement of infrastructure in the centres including construction of new classrooms, toilets, and kitchens as well as the purchase of furniture and playing materials.

Another Sh36 million will be devoted to boosting the centres’ capacity to deal with Covid-19 through the installation of handwashing machines in the schools.

“We are also committed to building 10 new ECDEs centers in the current financial year,” said the Ann Kananu-led administration.

Nairobi County currently has about 25,000 pre-primary school learners who enjoy free learning in the 232 ECDE centers with City Hall paying Sh3,200 for each child and Sh3,300 for those with special needs.

The county government is aiming to double the number by 2022 buoyed by an increase from 13,000 three years ago before it introduced free pre-primary education in the city.

Nonetheless, the county government had come under pressure from a section of MCAs led by Hospital Ward MCA Patrick Musili over delays in completion of ongoing early childhood development projects in the various wards in the city.