Counties Convention centre set for completion in December

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ELIZABETH OJINA

More by this Author Summary The project’s first phase will cost Sh1.4 billion, with the remaining Sh400 million going towards construction on the outdoor amphitheater in the second phase.

The national government had expected the construction of the facility to take eight months with a completion date of March 2022.

Delays occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic challenges meant that the target of having it host the Africities conference was not met.

Construction of a convention centre at Mamboleo ASK Grounds in Kisumu will be completed by December this year, Defence Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa has said.

The facility was meant to host the just concluded Africities Summit conference that hosted more than 11,000 delegates.

"After this event work will go to completion. It is estimated that by December, the conference facility will be done," said Mr Wamalwa.

The centre, which is meant to attract conference tourism to western Kenya, will have a main auditorium, 15 breakout rooms, 60 exhibition spaces, outdoor amphitheatre, VIP lounge, cultural centre, health centre, press rooms, picnic area and a children’s park.

The project’s first phase will cost Sh1.4 billion, with the remaining Sh400 million going towards construction on the outdoor amphitheater in the second phase.

The national government had expected the construction of the facility to take eight months with a completion date of March 2022.

However, delays occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic challenges meant that the target of having it host the Africities conference was not met.

[email protected]