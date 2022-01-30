Counties Court orders Water PS to pay Sh30m study fees for Nyamira dam

Justice Jairus Ngaah during a past court session. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author Summary Justice Jairus Ngaah ordered the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation to pay Smec International Pty Limited a sum of Australian dollars 378,176 (Sh30,359,207).

The sums were awarded by the court in its judgment of September 18, 2020, but the Ministry failed to pay, prompting the company to return to court seeking to be granted compelling orders.

A judge has ordered the government to pay a consultancy firm Sh30 million for work done 12 years ago on the feasibility study and design of the Sh98 billion Magwagwa Multipurpose Dam on River Sondu in Nyamira.

Justice Jairus Ngaah ordered the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation to pay Smec International Pty Limited a sum of Australian dollars 378,176 (Sh30,359,207).

The sums were awarded by the court in its judgment of September 18, 2020, but the Ministry failed to pay, prompting the company to return to court seeking to be granted compelling orders.

Justice Ngaah on Friday said being a decree against the government, the firm had no alternative means through which it can enforce the judgment entered in its favour other than through a compelling order.

The sum will be paid together with interest at a rate of two percent from August 16, 2012, until payment in full.

The firm entered into a contract with the ministry on May 31, 2010.

The development project is under the Lake Basin Development Authority. It is part of the country’s Vision 2030 projects and a key investment opportunity in the Western Kenya region.

The dam and hydropower component comprises a 95 metres high and 450 metres long concrete-faced rockfill and will be used to generate 120 megawatts of hydropower.

Phase One development will be limited to the provision of bulk water supply to Magwagwa town and the existing treatment facilities at Nyakach.

The contract provided for scheduled payments which were dependent on the delivery of service and invoicing by the firm at different stages of the project.

[email protected]