Counties Farmers get 10,000 chicks in livelihoods diversity plan

Workers loading eggs in a car. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By VICTOR RABALLA

More by this Author Summary Poultry farmers in Kisumu County have received a major boost following distribution of 10,000 day-old chicks to farmers as a way promoting alternative income streams.

The programme launched in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) is aimed at scaling up poultry production in the county which is mainly reliant on sugarcane and rice farming as a cash crop.

Poultry farmers in Kisumu County have received a major boost following distribution of 10,000 day-old chicks to farmers as a way promoting alternative income streams.

The programme launched in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) is aimed at scaling up poultry production in the county which is mainly reliant on sugarcane and rice farming as a cash crop.

Up to 100 farmers are targeted in the initiative that also seeks to cushion them from adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in unprecedented challenges with socio-economic consequences, coupled with food and nutrition inadequacies.

“Each farmer will receive 100 day old chicks as a seed capital into the poultry business,” said the county director for livestock Charles Kakuku.

The programme covers locals in the urban and peri urban areas of Nyando, Kisumu East and Kisumu Central sub counties.

“We have already distributed 4,000 chicks to 40 farmers while another 6,000 will be given to 60 farmers later this month,” added Mr Kakuku.

He commended FAO for the move attributing it to good networks and conducive business environment created by Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o to the donors and development partners who impact positively on the livelihood of the people.

Mr Kakuku called on the farmers to take good care of the chicks and work closely with extension officers to boost the venture.

He said the beneficiaries will in due course also receive quality feeds as a way of guaranteeing a sustainable implementation of the programme.

Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) representative Isaac Ngana said it would take 18 weeks for the chicks to mature, adding that they can lay between 220 to 280 eggs per bird annually.

The chairman of farmers in Kisumu West, Paul Ojuka however called on the beneficiaries to take the initiative seriously as he called on extension officers to issue timely support when the need arises.