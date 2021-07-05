Counties Feeds makers want ban on yellow GMO maize lifted

The ban on GMOs in the country was effected in 2012 when a task force formed by then Public Health minister Beth Mugo declared that GMO foods were unfit for human consumption. PHOTO | FILE

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary Animal feeds manufacturers want the government to lift the ban on importation of yellow GMO maize used for making dairy and chicken meals that are currently trading at record prices.

The prices of animal feeds have hit an all-time high on the back of costly maize. Processors argue that the situation can only be salvaged with the importation of the yellow produce at a reduced duty.

Last year, the government allowed manufacturers to ship in yellow maize but restricted it from countries that do not grow GMO maize. The GMO ban has been in place since 2012.

“The problem is that most of the countries that have yellow maize grow the GMO variety and at times it becomes very difficult to source this produce from the nations that grow the convention type,” said Martin Kinoti, secretary General of the Association of Kenya Animal Feeds Manufacturers.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga said the millers had made the request last year but the agreement was not reached on whether to lift the ban or not.

The cost of a 70 kilo bag of chick mash has now gone up from Sh3,600 in March to Sh3,700, grower mash is now selling at Sh3,000 up from Sh2,900 and layers mash is going for Sh3,300 from Sh3,200 last month.

Processors are also grappling with an increase in cost of other important supplements such as sunflower cake that has gone up from Sh28 to Sh48 a kilo at the moment. Soya has increased from Sh80 to Sh85 a kilo.

Most of these supplements are imported from Tanzania, Uganda and Malawi, and a weaker shilling against the dollar has made the matters worse.