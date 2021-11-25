Counties Nairobi park offers free entry for elderly, disabled

Tourism and Wildlife Secretary Najib Balala (centre), Wildlife Principal Secretary Prof Fred Segor (left) and Kenya Wildlife Service Director-General Brig. (Rtd.) John Waweru at the Nairobi National Park during a media briefing to announce the park's 75 years anniversary celebrations on November 25, 2021. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

The Nairobi National Park will allow the elderly above 75 years free entry for 30 days as part of celebrations to mark more than seven decades of its existence.

The elderly should be accompanied by one person, who along with the driver and vehicle will not be charged for game drives in the Kenya Wildlife Service premier park.

People living with disabilities will be allowed free visits to the Nairobi Animal Orphanage and Safari Walk, which are part of the park, until Christmas Day.

“We are giving consideration to all our senior citizens. We will review the policy for all senior citizens so that they are not charged every day,” Tourism and Wildlife Secretary Najib Balala said at the event to kick off the 75-year anniversary celebrations on Thursday.

The campaign will serve to improve customer experience, especially for domestic tourists ahead of the festive season.

“As we prepare to celebrate the park’s birthday, we acknowledge the many challenges and milestones the park has achieved. I am happy to report that Nairobi National Park has witnessed a remarkable surge in local tourism even as other popular parks saw pandemic-related reduced revenue streams,” KWS Director-General Brig (Rtd) John Waweru said.

Mr Balala also announced free entry for the first 75 visitors on December 16 when the park marks its establishment in 1946.

A new logo for the park will also be unveiled on the same day, with tree planting and lion tracking exercises being conducted in the run-up to the celebrations.

The park charges East African citizens Sh400 for adults and Sh200 for children. Foreigners pay $35 for adults and $20 for children.