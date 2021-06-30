Counties Garissa officials deny Sh234m World Bank cash theft

Garissa Governor Ali Korane. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Four senior Garissa County officials accused of embezzling a Sh233.5 million grant from the World Bank have challenged their prosecution arguing that the charges against them are malicious and motivated by bad faith.

While seeking to halt the charges, the four officials argue that no money was embezzled but the funds were borrowed and spent by other county entities, when Garissa was experiencing a shortage of cash flow.

They allege that the money was refunded when the county received its disbursements from the Treasury.

The four include Garissa Municipal Board manager Abdi Bulle, chief of finance Ibrahim Nur Shurie, head of treasury Mohamed Abdullahi and Ahmed Aden (board’s head of accounting). They have been charged together with Garissa boss Ali Korane.

In the petition, the four who are waiting for the trial to commence said all the money borrowed was returned in time without exception.

“The decision to prosecute is unreasonable, irrational and clearly extraneous purpose since the World Bank and state Department of Housing have never brought up any complaints to the notice or attention of the petitioners,” the petition states.

The officials said the law allows inter-borrowing and refunds and generally the commingling of the county monies.

They said the transactions that led to the charges did not amount to the reallocation of appropriated funds as alleged by the prosecution.

“The prosecution instigated by the complainants is not for the general public interest. In fact, the actions while undertaking the transactions were done in good faith and for the public good of Garissa,” their lawyer Katwa Kigen said.