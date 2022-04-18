Counties North Rift tractor hiring costs jump on higher diesel prices

A farmer ploughs his farm. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary Farmers in the breadbasket of North Rift are paying Sh3,000 an acre to lease a tractor, up from Sh2,300 last month, and dealers warn of a further price increase on costly fuel.

Diesel prices have increased for the second month in a row after the State partially withdrew the subsidy that had kept them unchanged since October last year.

For the next one month, the product will retail at Sh125.50 a litre from Sh115 in February.

The costs of hiring tractors for the planting season look set to rise in the wake of costly diesel, a blow to farmers grappling with higher fertiliser and seed prices.

“We do not even have fuel at the moment, but obviously when we get it, we shall adjust the cost of ploughing in line with the new fuel prices,” said Gibson Kipkemboi who owns a fleet of tractors in Kitale.

Mr Kipkemboi said the price of other activities such as harrowing, reploughing and planting will also rise to reflect the high cost of diesel.

Farmers plough twice ahead of planting for optimum yields.

Kenya Framer Association director Kipkorir Menjo said the move will turn an already bad situation into worse with a negative impact on food production.

“High fuel will increase the cost of production, which will see farmers cut down on acreage because they cannot manage the high cost involved,” said Mr Menjo.

Mr Menjo said large scale farmers have cut acreage under crop due to the costly inputs, a move that threatens the country’s food security and sets the stage for expensive foods.

The price of planting fertiliser has so far hit Sh6,000 for a 50 kilogramme bag from a low of Sh4,000 for the same quantity last year, coming as a major blow to farmers.

National Cereals and Produce Board is selling subsidised fertiliser to growers but there has been a shortage of their most preferred variety-DAP, forcing them to contend with the high costs in agrovets.

The high cost of fertiliser is likely to compromise maize production this year adding pressure on food security, given that Kenya itself is a maize deficit country and relies on cross-border imports to meet the annual demand.

The low yields in the country have always been blamed on poor usage of fertiliser as some of the growers opt to grow their maize without the manure due to the high cost.

