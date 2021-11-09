Counties Hotels eye better sales on holidays

Part of Kisumu City skyline as seen from the Kisumu Port in Lake Victoria. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By ELIZABETH OJINA

More by this Author Summary With the lifting of the night curfew operations in hotels, restaurants, bars and clubs have increased.

Hoteliers in Western Kenya are optimistic about better sales this festive season as December and New Year bookings pick.

With the lifting of the night curfew operations in hotels, restaurants, bars and clubs have increased.

Industry players are hopeful that with the lifting of the curfew and the easing of Covid-19 containment restrictions, domestic and foreign visitor numbers will be better than the previous year.

Air travel demand in the region has also been on the rise with local airlines increasing daily flights at the Kisumu International Airport.

Busia Tourism Association secretary-general Kubasu Duncan said they are witnessing an increase in bookings and transit customers.

“We only ask if they can increase the number of people attending weddings and conferences. Most clients want to book for large crowds but due to Covid-19 protocols they can’t,” said Mr Kubasu.

Joventure Hotel Kisumu manager John Ayuko said the projections are encouraging with the rise in functions and activities in hotels.

“I strongly believe the industry is on the recovery path. We have several functions currently and the accommodation business is on the rise,” said Mr Ayuko.

Aturukan Hotel Kitale manager Suleiman Wanda said domestic tourism has picked up with families touring the Western Circuit over the weekends.

Lake Victoria Tourism Association chairman Robinson Anyal noted that some hotels have recorded full bookings.

“On average the industry is picking up although the trend is irregular but much better than where we have been,” said Mr Anyal.

A time like this, last year most hotels had closed and retained lean staff. The bed occupancy was oscillating between 5 to 10 per cent in most hotels.

Mr Anyal said with the reduction of new Covid-19 cases in the region, more conferencing businesses have increased in the region.