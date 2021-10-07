Counties Domestic tourists boost hotels recovery in Kisumu

Local tourists at the Impala Animal Sanctuary in Kisumu. FILE PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NMG

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Hotels in western Kenya have recorded a 10 percent rise in occupancy in the last three months as the tourism sector slowly recovers from the pandemic hit.

According to the Lake Victoria Tourism Association, the increase is attributed to a rise in the number of tourists, mainly from the domestic market.

Air travel demand in the region route has also been on the rise with local airlines increasing daily flights at the Kisumu International Airport.

The players in the hospitality industry say the easing of travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the region has seen an increase in hotel operations including conferences.

Robinson Anyal, the chairman of the Lake Victoria Tourism Association, says the gradual increase in numbers is a major step for the facilities as they strive to recover from the Covid-19 shocks.

He said hotels have recorded a rise in accommodation and conferencing, with 99 percent being from the domestic market.

“The increased numbers can be attributed to a reduction in the numbers of new Covid-19 cases in the region that saw the Lake Region open up. We are hopeful that the situation will improve further as we head to the end of the year and the traditional festival period,” said Mr Anyal.

A surge in coronavirus cases in April saw the government declare the western region a red zone and restrict movement. Bed occupancy, which had begun rising over the Easter holiday to 30 percent, dropped to below 15 percent.

“Some hotels that had two restaurants had to close at least one, while some with rooms on many wings, had only a few wings operational because of lack of clients,” said Mr Anyal.

Many hotels were forced to cut salaries by 50 to 70 percent and reduce staff numbers to survive. Others hired out their facilities to churches.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic crippling the hospitality industry for the better part of 2020, the hotel business has been slowly picking up.

“We had to tighten further controls on recurrent expenditures. Now there is progress and hope, however gradual since non-governmental organisations and corporates are coming back with activities but comparatively with a lesser number of participants in adherence to the Ministry of Health protocols,” said David Omollo, the General Manager at Victoria Comfort Inn in Kisumu.

Didacus Abuya, the sales and marketing manager at Mills View Hotel in Milimani Estate concurs. “The occupancy is much better than before. There is a notable improvement in terms of conferences, accommodations and inquiries,” he said.

Facilities on the outskirts of the lakeport city of Kisumu have also registered an uptick.

“We record higher occupancies from Thursdays to Sundays. Small group meetings and customised service for the ever-increasing intimate or more cohesive groups have put us in business during weekdays,” said William Orondo, the resort manager at the Hydeout Riviera in Bondo.

Mr Orondo said they adjusted services to cater to domestic travellers on both business and leisure travel.

“We have come up with tailor-made packages for staycations, a concept that has put us in business, especially since our facility was opened post-Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mr Orondo.