Counties Households set to get cash instead of food in relief plan

A trader counting money. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary Households in drought-stricken areas will start receiving cash in relief as the government for the first time moves away from distributing physical food stocks at a time when drought situation is worsening in 12 counties.

Last year, the government announced that it will no longer stock food under the Strategic Food Reserve (SFR) as it has been the case in many years, opting for cash transfer to improve efficiency and curb corruption.

National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) said about 100, 000 households in Turkana, Marsabit, Wajir and Mandera Counties under the hunger safety net programme, will benefit from this scheme.

“The cash transfer will start on August 16 with priority given to those Counties that are the most affected by drought, the programme will expand to other Counties like Isiolo, Garissa, Tana River and Samburu,” said the agency.

The government has for the last one year stopped stocking food under SFR and instead replaced that with an equivalent of Sh3 billion in cash. National Cereals and Produce Board used to stock three million bags in reserves.

NDMA with other state agencies have been undertaking assessment to ascertain the food security situation in 23 arid and semi-arid lands. NDMA has so far warned that milk and meat production from pastoral counties is expected to drop following the decline of pasture occasioned by poor rainfall.

NDMA says the state of pasture and browse in most of the arid and semi-arid counties is generally fair to poor condition with Isiolo, Garissa, Wajir, Tana River, Laikipia and Kitui reporting poor fodder condition.

In its July report, NDMA said milk production is on worsening trend as compared to the previous month with 11 counties including Embu, Garissa, Kajiado, Kilifi, Kitui, Marsabit, Meru, Nyeri, Samburu, Taita Taveta, and Tana river are on worsening trend.