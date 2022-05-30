Counties Judge faults Kagwe’s pick of Kemsa board members

Justice Maureen Onyango during a past court session. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

A judge has faulted Health Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe over the appointment of board members of the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa), saying it was done contrary to the law.

Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Maureen Onyango quashed the appointments in April last year, saying they were not subjected to a competitive process and lacked transparency.

The appointments made in the Kenya Gazette notice of April 28, 2021, named Lawrence Wahome, Robert Nyarango, Terry Kiunge Ramadhani and Linton Nyaga as Kemsa board members.

Ms Ramadhani has since been named the chief executive.

“I thus find that the appointment of the third to the sixth respondents was contrary to the provisions of section 5 of the Kemsa Act, the constitution in so far as the process was not transparent, competitive nor observant of the gender and minorities,” said the judge.

Justice Onyango, however, dismissed a case filed by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union and a lobby group seeking to block the restructuring of the agency. She said the ministry had not taken any action that would be considered unlawful.

The court also dismissed a petition seeking to stop the agency from firing its employees saying there was no evidence that any employee had been fired.

“It is apparent that the orders sought are pre-emptive of a redundancy process that has not taken place. The general notices are simply an indication of an intended redundancy,” she said, adding that none of the employees has been fired.

[email protected]