Counties Kakamega, Kitale, Migori airstrips to resume flights

Passengers getting screened at the Kakamega Airstrip. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ELIZABETH OJINA

More by this Author Summary Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) has spent Sh310 million for the upgrading of Lichota Airstrip in Migori, Sh174 million for Kakamega, and Sh221 million for Kitale Airstrip.

Kakamega and Migori airstrips will be instrumental in the promotion of tourism while the Kitale facility is key in the transportation of horticultural products.

Flights to Kakamega, Kitale and Migori airstrips are expected to resume in March after completion of rehabilitation works, coming as a boost for tourism and travel in the region.

Since last year the three airstrips have remained closed.

The Kakamega Airstrip is being upgraded to accommodate larger aircraft.

"The rehabilitation works at airstrips are complete. The one in Kakamega will accommodate medium-range aircraft with a capacity of 40 passengers," said KAA Western region manager Selina Gor.

She added that the rehabilitation will help decongest Kisumu International Airport.

