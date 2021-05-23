Counties Kakuzi to sue KHRC for lack of evidence in rights abuse claims

The entrance to Kakuzi offices in Murang'a County on October 14, 2020. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

British-owned firm Kakuzi Plc #ticker:KUKZ says Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has not furnished any evidence to support claims of criminal acts against the employees of the agricultural company.

The firm’s executive head of corporate affairs Simon Odhiambo says in an affidavit that KHRC has also distorted facts of the cases it has cited in the complained article, to paint the company in bad light.

Mr Odhiambo further says Kakuzi will pursue violation of constitutional rights as opposed to reputational damage as suggested by KHRC.

Kakuzi sued KHRC over an article that alleges it has over the years’ condoned violence, killings, rape and labour injustices.

The firm says the article published on February 14 after settlement of a case in the United Kingdom where 85 Kenyans were awarded Sh696 million by its parent firm Camelia Plc, could severely affect its business. It wants KHRC compelled to pull it down and publish a correction.

Kakuzi has said the KHRC failed to disclose any investigations reports for each of the alleged atrocities stated and neither did it identify any of its employees said to have been implicated in the commission of the serious crimes.

If KHRC had any evidence and withheld it for the past 17 years, then it would amount to suppression of evidence obstruction of justice and expeditious hearing, Mr Odhiambo says.

He notes that individual employee’s claims have always been addressed either through the union, other mechanisms provided or the courts.

“That on the allegations of harassment of the respondents and their employees by the Police, the petitioner is not the Kenya police spokesman. However, the petitioner does not condone any form of intimidation or harassment,” he said

He adds that the complainants can always file complaints with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority or file a case in court.

The company says it has more than 3,000 employees, extensive reach to small scale farmers numbering close to 3,000 and 1,300 shareholders.

"Unless the respondents are compelled by an order of the court to correct the untrue and misleading information contained in the article, they will continue to publish it in further violation of the petitioner's constitutional rights," Kakuzi argues.