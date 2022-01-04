Counties Kiambu County fined Sh15m for destruction of private property

By JOSEPH WANGUI

Kiambu County has been penalised Sh15 million by a court for destruction of property owned by a livestock feeds manufacturer in Thika town during the reign of former governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Justice Lucy Gacheru awarded Legorn Feeds International Ltd the money as damages in compensation for loss suffered after the demolition of its perimeter wall in April 2019 over claims that the property was occupying a public land.

The judge said both former governor and the devolved unit are liable for the actions that led to the loss suffered by Legorn. She said the encroachment and the demolition was illegal.

"Legorn having testified that Mr Waititu acted as the Governor of the County Government of Kiambu and with the help of the employees and the agents of the County Government, they carried out destruction of the Legorn’s perimeter wall, then both Defendants are liable," said Justice Gacheru.

The judge also thwarted an attempt by the Governor James Nyoro-led administration to distance itself from Mr Waititu's actions.

The county government contended that it ought not to be punished for the actions of Mr Waititu.

But the judge said the government's arguments are not justifiable since it did not prove that Mr Waititu's actions were distinct from the devolved unit.

"The Plaintiff (Legorn) in his evidence testified that Mr Waititu used the employees of the county government to carry out the destruction and demolition of the perimeter wall. The court has also seen the copy of the Newspaper excerpt. The evidence by the Plaintiff remains uncontroverted," ruled the court.

Having analysed the company’s documents produced in court as evidence and exhibits, the court said it was satisfied that there was encroachment and destruction of the property, hence the company is entitled to compensation.

Justice Gacheru said no evidence was produced before court to controvert the company’s evidence that it is the registered and absolute owner of the suit property.

"When a government entity claims that land is public land, the said allegation has to be subjected to due process by a body with the requisite authority to determine the same. It is not enough to merely state that a property is public property without subjecting the same to a legal process," said Justice Gacheru.

She held that the mere allegations by the county government that the suit property was a public land without following due process was thus illegal.









Evidence tabled in court indicated that in April 2019 Mr Waititu unlawfully encroached on the suit property, claiming it was a public land. He engaged his employees, servants and agents to forcefully enter and demolish the perimeter wall under the disguise of reclaiming the land.

The manufacturer was never served with any Legal Notice prior to the aggression and demolition and there was no eviction order.

The company's director Stephen Waithiru Baiyo testified that he purchased the land in the year 2012 and was in full possession and control of the suit property without any interference.

He also used to pay land rent and rates to the government, he had a valid title deed and that he had sought various approvals from the County Government of Kiambu.