Counties Kisumu air fares double on conference demand

Passengers aboard Kenya Airways Embraer 170 from Nairobi alight from the plane in Kisumu Airport. PHOTO | TOM OTIENO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

Airfares to Kisumu have more than doubled on higher demand ahead of the Africities Conference being held in the city starting Tuesday.

Kenya Airways is charging up to Sh18,265 for a one-way ticket to Kisumu, up from Sh8,325 that it would levy on a normal day while budget carrier Jambojet charged up to Sh14,000, from the normal rates of Sh5,800.

Jambojet also has two of its morning flights sold out Tuesday, highlighting the high number of passengers traveling to the city.

Meanwhile, a person travelling to Mombasa or Eldoret on Wednesday will pay as low as Sh5,800 on Jambojet, highlighting the price difference affecting the Kisumu flights.

Safarilink Airline chief executive Alex Avedi said the airline had fully sold out its Kisumu flights on Monday and Tuesday, largely due to international travellers seeking connecting flights to the conference.

“We have seen high demand on Kisumu route from international travelers and that is why most of the flights for Monday and Tuesday are fully sold out,” said Mr Avedi.

The fare to Kisumu will however drop on Wednesday to about Sh5,800, with return flights to Nairobi then picking up towards the end of the conference on Saturday.

A one-way ticket to Nairobi next Sunday will cost travellers up to Sh16,000 on Jambojet.

The Africities Conference brings together over seven heads of states and thousands of delegates from across the world.

The conference has boosted domestic carriers that have been grappling with lower numbers as the travel sector is yet to fully pick up after Covid-19.

In March, Kenya Airways cut its flight frequency to Kisumu from 26 per week to 17, citing lower numbers of passengers seeking to travel by air. Kisumu International Airport manager Selina Gor said some of the local airlines had started recording advanced bookings as early as February.

"Kenya Airways and Jambojet have confirmed they may increase the frequency of flights. They will give us new schedules at the end of the month," said Ms Gor.

