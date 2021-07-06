Counties Contractors accuse Kisumu of awarding tenders to staff

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o at a past event. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

The county government, through Mr Aloice Ager, the Director of Governor’s press unit denied such claims terming them political.

Contractors doing business with the Kisumu County are demanding a probe on the local government staff they claim are benefitting from tenders at their expense.

The suppliers claim Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s administration was awarding and paying tenders to its staff who use fictitious companies while their Sh2 billion pending bills are yet to be settled.

They now want the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), to probe county staff for using their positions to influence awarding of tenders and payments.

Maurice Aloo, the chairman of the Kisumu Contractors Association claimed they are yet to be paid not only for the past years but also the just ended the financial year 2020/2021.

The contractors said they borrowed loans to complete all the pending works but now they are stuck because they have not received any payments.

“It is pointless paying somebody who worked yesterday and leaving a person who worked the last financial year just because they are people who matter,” said Mr Aloo.

Mr Aloo also claimed that they were being threatened by senior staff at the county government when they push for payments.

He added: “Majority of our competitors in this field of contracting are county staff who usually make sure our files are not paid while they prioritise theirs which is very wrong.”

Mr Aloo, who together with his colleagues had stormed the county government offices on Friday, said that the governor has always declined any meeting with them to iron out the issues.

Processing payments

But the county government, through Mr Aloice Ager, the Director of Governor’s press unit denied such claims terming them political.

“We have no control over individuals on a mission to discredit the County Government and or malign the names of specific officers for reasons best known to them or their masters. We’ll ensure payment of contractors and suppliers and leave politics to those who have the time and drive for it,” said Mr Ager.

He dismissed the claims as rumours and speculation, saying the devolved unit was currently processing payments to contractors through the financial management procedures as established.

The government’s spokesperson expressed optimism that they will receive requisite approvals to make some payments in the coming week.

“With new developments related to disbursement to Counties and extension of IFMIS operations as announced by the Council of Governors (CoG) and National Treasury, we will be able to make further payments for both development and recurrent expenditures of the last financial year,” said Mr Ager.

According to a report by the Budget and Appropriations Committee tabled before the County Assembly earlier this month, members of the County Assembly raised concerns over the poor implementation of development projects citing a number of projects had not been completed, started or tendered in the last financial year.

The Budget committee chair Mr Steve Owiti said one of the reasons for this was that contractors are disillusioned because of non-payment.

The committee observed that pending bills have accumulated for three financial years.

“Contractors are shying away from trading with the county as a result of delayed payments due to late Exchequer releases and pending bills arising from previous years,” said Mr Owiti.

Mr Owiti pointed out that the county government had committed to payment of eligible projects done within the FY 2017/2018, FY 2018/2019 and FY 2019-2020 in the current budget.

While the CEC for finance informed the Committee that status of payment of pending bills is available and had been submitted to the Office of the Clerk, the assembly was yet to receive the list of pending bills for verification.