Counties Kisumu health workers issue one-month strike notice

Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang' Nyong'o. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By ELIZABETH OJINA

Health workers in Kisumu County have issued a one-month strike notice to the county government over delayed salaries, among other grievances.

A part from delayed salaries, they also cite failure by the county government to remit statutory deductions, effect promotions and lack of PPEs.

Represented by the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (Kuco) Secretary Craus Odhiambo, Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Secretary Kisumu branch Anne Owiti, Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers Secretary Hilary Awili and Kenya Union of Pharmaceutical Technologies Anthony Aol, the medics have accused the county government of withholding salaries of some of the health workers.

"The county government has declined to pay the January and February salaries for 400 members illegally. Two union officials have been denied salaries from December last year to date," said Mr Odhiambo.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Kisumu on June 24 ordered the promotions and payment of arrears dating back to July 2019.

They have complained that they are not able to access healthcare service due to the default in payment of NHIF deductions by the county.

About 300 healthcare workers who were due for promotions and redesignation were left out.

The health workers also complained their employer had violated an earlier agreement for paying their salaries by the fifth day of every month.

"The only language the county government knows is a strike. They are known to be in contempt of the court ruling that was given to them," he said.