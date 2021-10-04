Counties Laikipia’s Covid stimulus fund loans traders Sh84m

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By CONSTANT MUNDA

Small-scale traders in Laikipia have accessed Sh84.54 million subsidised loans under the county’s stimulus fund aimed at helping businesses recover from Covid-19 knocks with backing from commercial banks.

The Laikipia County Business Stimulus Fund announced in June 2020 and approved by the county assembly last November, targets enterprises with Sh3 billion in bank loans at a lower interest of 7.5 percent.

KCB Group #ticker:KCB and Cooperative banks #ticker:COOP have backed the programme by committing Sh2 billion and Sh300 million, respectively.

The lenders under the programme charge an interest rate of 12.5 percent based on a cost-sharing model where the trader pays 7.5 percent, with the county shouldering the remaining five percent.

Laikipia County Development Authority (LCDA) chief executive Jesse Mugo said KCB had by September disbursed Sh74.2 million, while Co-operative had signed off Sh10.34 million.

“This fund is aimed at helping alleviate the negative effects of a declared pandemic, disaster, or significant economic contraction on trade or commerce within the county,” he said.

“We are facilitating access of affordable credit to micro and small enterprises within the county from commercial facilities by providing solutions, which include negotiated financial subsidies.”

The county allocated Sh90 million in the previous financial year towards the stimulus fund, which initially targeted 5,000 enterprises.

The Sh84.54 million advanced by the two top-tier lenders to 177 enterprises, however, represents 35.22 percent of Sh240.03 million loan applications from 492 businesses.

Mr Mugo said 55 percent, or Sh132.02 million, of the applications, were rejected because they did not meet the cash flow threshold, while a fifth of the loan requests was rejected because applicants had not cleared with credit reference bureaus.