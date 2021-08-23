Counties Management queries emerge over Uhuru Park’s sorry state

Nairobi residents celebrate New Year at Uhuru Park on January 1, 2021. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

Pressure is mounting on the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and City Hall to come clean on management of Uhuru Park.

This is after Nairobi MCAs raised concerns over the recreational park which they claim has been neglected.

Raising the issue before the Nairobi County Assembly, Mowlem MCA Benson Mwangi decried that the facility has become a hideout for thugs, yet it was unclear who has the madate to manage the public amenity.

“We want the sectorial committee on Culture and Community Services to inquire and report on the status and management of Uhuru Park as well as terms and conditions for the operations,” said Mr Mwangi.

The first term ward representative added that the committee report reveal who is in charge of operations such as boat riding activities as well as other undertakings.

Nominated MCA Kabiro Mbugua said the fourth schedule of the Constitution provides for the functions and powers of county government on public amenities including county parks and recreational facilities.

The function, he said, now lies with Ann Kananu’s government as well as Lieutenant General Mohamed Badi-led administration following transfer of functions in February last year.

“Uhuru Park is not only a recreational facility but a national symbol of independence yet it has been left in a dilapidated state,” he said.

The county legislators also want NMS and City Hall to state measures they are taking to ensure that the park is rehabilitated to a modern state recreational facility.

Since last year, NMS has embarked on their restoration of parks starting with Michuki Park, now fully rehabilitated.