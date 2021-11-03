Counties MCAs push for elderly’s monthly stipend in Nairobi

Elderly people brave the cold waiting to receive the monthly stipend of Sh 2,000 in Elburgon town, Nakuru County in this photo taken on July 12, 2021. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary The ward representatives raised concerns that a majority of older people in Nairobi are faced with economic, health, social and other personal problems.

Nominated MCA Mbugua Kabiro said the new development will ensure the protection of older persons’ rights and welfare.

Nairobi MCAs now want City Hall to come up with a policy on the provision of a monthly stipend for the elderly in Nairobi.

The policy will see the establishment of a full-fledged department responsible for managing the resources that will be set aside under the programme.

The county legislators called on the Ann Kananu-led administration to make sure the policy is in place, making it mandatory to set aside resources to be channelled to those aged above 60 years.

The initiative will mirror the national government’s cash transfer programme which benefits 810,000 elderly people across the country.

Mr Kabiro said the establishment of Mji wa Huruma Home for the elderly in Runda is not enough, “though it is a welcome move”.

“We want to see older persons in Nairobi living a very dignified life. I would want to see what the county government is doing more about the aged other than just setting up Mji wa Huruma Home. What incomes are being provided for those aged 60 when they retire?” posed Mr Kabiro.

Millicent Jagero said many old people in Nairobi are not given proper attention and care with most left to live alone without caregivers.

She said the Sh2,000 monthly stipend from the national government takes too long yet many of the beneficiaries have health problems hindering them from earning a living.

“Feeding programmes should also be introduced to curb the hunger that these elderly people undergo in their homes,” said Ms Jagero.

Dandora Area IV MCA Francis Ngesa called for City Hall in the meantime to consider enrolling the aged within Nairobi into the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF)and paying for their cover.

“Looking at the number of health problems that happen to the people who have retired; it is alarming. We are therefore calling for the aged within Nairobi to be paid for NHIF cover; that is something that can be done since there are so many in Nairobi in the Mji wa Huruma,” he said.

Nominated MCA Mary Ariviza added that the capital city has many people from across the country, and who cannot go back to their rural homes.

The proposed measures, she said, will ensure the elderly are taken care of, rehabilitated and brought closer to their children.

“We want to ensure the older persons live in dignity and respect and be free from abuse, receive reasonable care and assistance from their family and the county government,” said Ms Ariviza.

[email protected]