Counties Meru posts 11pc revenue growth despite covid-19

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GITONGA MARETE

The revenue increase was boosted by single business permit and cess from various collection points across the county.

MRB chief executive officer Mr John Ntoiti said the collection was below the county’s target of Sh600m.

Meru county government braved the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic to post an 11 percent rise in revenue collection last year.

Meru Revenue Board (MRB) collected Sh435 million, an improvement from the 2019/2020 collection of Sh381m.

The revenue increase was boosted by single business permits and cess from various collection points across the county.

Speaking at the release of the devolved unit’s performance, Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu who doubles as Finance Executive expressed the county government’s satisfaction with the board and residents in their efforts to improve revenue collection despite the disruption of businesses by Covid-19.

“We are happy with the board despite having a difficult year because of Covid-19. We appeal to residents to pay up, to ensure we have the money we need for boreholes, roads and other development projects,” he said on Wednesday when he released the figures.

The county raked Sh125 million from single business permit, Sh67.4 million from cess and Sh43.8 million from market fees. Land rates and outdoor advertisements and signboards earned the devolved unit Sh36 million and Sh35.8 million respectively.

The balance was sourced from other revenue streams including parking fees and daily payments from small business operators.

However, MRB chief executive officer Mr John Ntoiti said the collection was below the county’s target of Sh600m.

“For the last three years our revenue collection has been improving because we are collecting more now. The problem is that we were not able to hit the Sh600m target,” he said.

Mr Ntuchiu said improved performance in revenue will empower the devolved unit to spread more development projects to the people.

He announced that the county had extended payment of business permits and land rates until July 31, and appealed to residents to ensure they paid the arrears.

The meeting brought together various finance officers in the administration to take stock and chart the county’s way forward.

Meru Assembly Finance Committee Chairman Dennis Kiogora said MCAs planned to review the valuation roll with an aim of improved revenue collection by the Executive.