Counties Millers dispute regulator claims of 250,000 bags of unsold wheat in Narok

AFA director-general Kello Harsama at a recent event. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary Millers’ lobby has disputed the claim by the agriculture regulator that there are 250,000 bags of wheat in the country, which has not been bought by the processors in upper Narok.

The processors argue that they have so far purchased 300,000 bags of the produce, exhausting all that is there to be bought from local farmers.

Last month, Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) stopped wheat imports to allow millers to exhaust their allocated local quota before they are permitted to import more wheat.

“Millers have so far purchased over 300,000 90-kg bags of locally available wheat and there is hardly any local wheat available for sale…The figure of 250,000 bags of 90kgs of unsold wheat in Narok does not exist,” said the Cereal Millers Association.

AFA director-general Kello Harsama said millers had purchased 300,000 from farmers at the set minimal price but they were yet to exhaust the produce under the local wheat purchase programme.

Under the programme, millers are required to buy the wheat produced locally before they get import permits. The government started the quota system of wheat purchasing a couple of years ago to protect farmers from cheap imports