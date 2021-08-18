Counties Mombasa County bets on new houses to boost revenues

Governor Hassan Joho told Senate the Sh6 billion housing project at Buxton Estate will earn the county revenues in rates, parking fees, advertisement charges and licence fees from traders.

Governor Hassan Joho told Senate the Sh6 billion housing project at Buxton Estate will earn the county revenues in rates, parking fees, advertisement charges and licence fees from traders.

Some occupants of the 520 dilapidated buildings in the 14-acre estate argue they were unfairly evicted to allow construction of the 1,800 modern housing units.

“With the implementation of the Buxton Housing project, the County Government of Mombasa will have increased revenue through rates collection, license fees to traders, advertisement and additional parking spaces,” he said.

Currently, the Buxton Estate is occupied by 344 public rental houses, 176 staff houses and two shops.

Mr Joho said the upgraded project will incorporate one, two and three bedroom units, retail shops, a supermarket, multipurpose playing field, a nursery school and a waste water pre-treatment system.

The project developer Buxton Point Apartments Ltd has granted the County Government of Mombasa 20 percent of the housing units in what is set to increase rent collection for the devolved unit.

The aggrieved residents have now asked the Senate to intervene after efforts to have the matter resolved in courts flopped.

In February, the High court dismissed a petition by the residents challenging the implementation of the project at the estate. The court ruled that issues raised by the residents challenging implementation of the project had been determined by another court four years ago in a petition.