Counties Nairobi County workers to go on strike over pay

The City Hall building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary Nairobi County staff have threatened to go on strike starting next week, saying City Hall and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) have failed to meet their demands.

The more than 11,000 workers are demanding that both Ann Kananu, the Acting governor, and NMS Director General Lieutenant General Mohamed Badi to address their grievances.

Among the complaints are medical cover, delaying salaries and promotions, harmonisation of staff benefits and non-remittance of statutory deductions.

Others are non-payment of overtime and other allowances, non-payment of uniform allowances and other dues for retiring employees, failure to provide personal protective equipment and uniforms as well as failure to pay off-days for security officers.

“Due to non-compliance and willful failure on your part to address these grievances, the union hereby invokes Section 18 of the Employment Act, 2007, to parade members at City Hall beginning Wednesday October 13, 2021 at 8am,” reads in part a letter by the Kenya County Government Workers Union Nairobi Staff Branch Secretary Festus Ngari and Nairobi City Branch Secretary Benson Olianga.

Mr Ngari said they have informed both administrations of their intention to stop working. He pointed out that the grievances are across the divide and both entities have shown no signs of addressing their demands.

Mr Ngari said that the union branch officials met on September 28 and unanimously agreed to hold a parade and subsequently informed acting County Secretary Jairus Musumba.

“Workers are unhappy and we are fast losing our patience. If the workers’ demands are not met then the strike will start on October 13, 2021,” said Mr Ngari yesterday.

“We have so far received no response from either City Hall or NMS,” added Nairobi Branch Assistant Secretary Calvince Okello.

Regarding the medical scheme, he explained that workers have been exposed since July this year due to the failure to procure a medical insurance provider in time for seamless transition.

The exposure, argued Mr Ngari, goes against Section 34(1) of the Employment Act, 2007 and a collective bargaining agreement signed in 2013.

City Hall staff have been depending on basic National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) cover after their previous comprehensive cover offered by AAR Insurance lapsed in June this year.

On late payment of salaries, Nairobi Finance and Economic Planning Executive Allan Igambi last month told the county assembly that county staff went for two months without salaries.