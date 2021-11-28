Counties Nairobi leads in recruiting youths for Kazi Mtaani project

Youth attached to the National Hygiene Programme dubbed Kazi Mtaani programme clean up a section of Dedan Kimathi Street in Nyeri town on February 9, 2021. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary The recruitment started last week Friday through the Kazi Mtaani Management System portal.

Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said the portal has witnessed unprecedented traffic with Kenyans in a rush to register ahead of the rollout next month.

Kazi Mtaani is a national initiative that was launched in April 2020 to cushion the most vulnerable but able-bodied citizens living in informal settlements from the effects of the Covid -19 pandemic.

Nairobi leads in registration for Kazi Mtaani phase three programme with 166,000 individuals listed.

The city-county is followed by Kiambu at 70,600 and Nakuru with 53,500, which is part of the 1,028,904 youth registered in only eight days.

The recruitment started last week Friday through the Kazi Mtaani Management System portal.

Data from the State Department of Housing and Urban Development showed that on average, 128,613 people are registering for the programme daily.

Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said the portal has witnessed unprecedented traffic with Kenyans in a rush to register ahead of the rollout next month, leading to the system crashing.

"We still have a two-week window period to register and it's on first come first serve. We have over one million traffic trying to register," said Mr Hinga.

He said the third phase will be robust and will be implemented in over 900 informal settlements across all 47 counties.

“The expanded phase will equip the youth with skills aimed at creating job opportunities as well as enabling them to engage in self-employment in fields such as plumbing, masonry, carpentry and many more," he said.

The web application will be used to register, process the data received from the mobile application, payments and reports.

The mobile application will be used to collect workers, clock in and clock out and projects data.

Mr Hinga also urged the public to be aware of conmen who were duping the youth to pay in order to register.

Kazi Mtaani is a national initiative that was launched in April 2020 to cushion the most vulnerable but able-bodied citizens living in informal settlements from the effects of the Covid -19 pandemic.

[email protected]