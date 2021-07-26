Counties Nairobi MCAs push for resumption of physical county assembly sittings

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary A section of Nairobi MCAs now want the county assembly to resume physical plenary sittings, saying virtual sittings lack “seriousness”.

Deputy Majority Whip Waithera Chege said virtual plenaries on Zoom were not effective with only a few members logging in, and even those who log in are just doing it for the sake.

“I’m pleading with our Speaker to let us resume physical sittings with strict Covid-19 preventive measures just like the Senate and National Assembly,” she said.

Ms Chege said apart from technical hitches, the Zoom sittings have contributed to increased “laziness and unprofessionalism” among her colleagues.

She cited last Thursday's plenary, which had to end early as the mover of the day's Motion could not log in due to a glitch.

“The online plenary sessions have decreased the House business. What are we really doing as MCAs?” posed the Nairobi South Ward MCA.

Since going virtual in June last year, the city assembly has made headlines over goats invading the virtual meetings and some members logging in while dressed inappropriately.

Plenary sittings have been held twice a week, on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. Only leadership and MCA with business allowed into the chambers.

Nominated MCA Doris Kanario wondered why it is only Nairobi, which is still stuck on virtual sittings yet Parliament conducts its business physically.

Umoja One MCA Mark Mugambi said the National Assembly and the Senate have resumed physical sittings and, therefore, Nairobi should not be an exception. He said very few MCAs follow the proceedings via Zoom since one could easily log in and engage in other activities.