Counties Nairobi MCAs revive push for KRA to state revenues

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is once again under pressure from Nairobi MCAs to disclose details of the revenue collected in the county in the past 19 months.

Deputy Minority Whip Moses Ogeto wants the taxman compelled by the county assembly to make public its total monthly revenue collection.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is once again under pressure from Nairobi MCAs to disclose details of the revenue collected in the county in the past 19 months.

Deputy Minority Whip Moses Ogeto wants the taxman compelled by the county assembly to make public its total monthly revenue collection, including bank statements, for the period commencing March 2020.

The KRA was in March 2020 appointed as the principal revenue collection agent for the county government in line with a Deed of Transfer the previous month.

The Deed gave the KRA unlimited access to the county government’s revenue process information data system, including the records and documents necessary for the effective execution of the mandate.

“We want the Budget and Appropriations committee to inquire and report on the total monthly revenue collected by the KRA and accompanying bank statements from the period commencing March 2020. This is in addition to evidence of the receipts of money deposited to the County Revenue Fund (CRF) from all revenue streams managed by the KRA,” said Mr Ogeto.

“County officers are unable to know what is being collected daily and what is submitted daily to the CRF.”

In the financial year ended June 30, 2020, City Hall realised Sh8.52 billion own-source revenue, representing a drop of more than Sh1.5 billion from the Sh10.17 billion in the l year to June 30, 2019. In the last financial year ended June 30, 2021, the collection improved to Sh9.94 billion.

Some Nairobi MCAs in June this year faulted the taxman for failing to expand the city county’s revenue since taking over as the principal revenue collector.

Minority Leader Michael Ogada said there was no significant change since the KRA took over.

Utawala MCA Patrick Karani said he KRA had failed to seal loopholes for revenue leakages.

The ward representatives called on City Hall to implement the Nairobi City County Revenue Administration Act, 2019, which gives the county government powers to set up its own revenue agency.