Nairobi MCAs root for compulsory CCTVs in commercial buildings

Nairobi MCAs want it to be mandatory for all commercial and residential buildings in the county to install close circuit television (CCTVs) to reduce crime in the capital city.The MCAs want City Hall and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to compel building owners to mount CCTV cameras in their premises.They also want surveillance cameras installed in all public spaces and county facilities in the city slums.The MCAs said most CCTV cameras installed in Nairobi are inside buildings while those outside are meant to monitor traffic with only a few located in strategic areas for crime prevention.The lack of open street CCTV cameras, they said, had made criminals take advantage of the streets, which are free from surveillance to attack members of the public.Kabiro MCA Clarence Munga, the mover of the motion, the city has recently witnessed a surge in insecurity.He said a majority of buildings, especially in formal settlements, did not have CCTVs, making most criminal activities in the county go unnoticed.“In the modern world, CCTV surveillance is important. It can deter crime and video footage can help law enforcement to investigate and later provide evidence for the prosecution in a court of law,” said Mr Munga.Highrise MCA Kennedy Oyugi said the CCTVs would help the capital realise a 24-hour economy as security for businesses and residents is indispensable.“We, therefore, want the county executive to formulate policy to compel building owners to install close circuit television in all commercial and residential buildings to reduce crime in the county,” he said.