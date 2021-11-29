Counties NMS to recruit 700 'kanjos' to plug staff shortfall

Nairobi county inspectorate officers. PHOTO | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary The shortlisted candidates will go for physical checks and interviews between December 1, 2021 and December 2, 2021 at City Stadium

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is looking to recruit 700 enforcement officers, commonly known as kanjos, to plug a staff shortfall at the county government.

Already, 2,113 enforcement constable applicants have been shortlisted and will be interviewed starting Wednesday.

In a public notice on Monday, November 29, NMS announced that it has completed the shortlisting and that the candidates would go for physical checks and interviews between December 1 and December 2 at City Stadium.

The first group consisting of 1,063 applicants will be interviewed on Wednesday, with the second lot of 1,050 candidates slated for Thursday at the same venue.

“The list of the shortlisted candidates has been published on the NMS website and members of the public are advised to visit the website for the full list. Shortlisted candidates will be required to participate in physical exercises,” the notice by Lieutenant General Mohamed Badi reads.

Those successful will be absorbed as constables and will be engaged in three-year renewable contracts subject to satisfactory performance.

According to NMS, the new recruits will help replace those who have left service through natural attrition as well as boost the numbers of officers available for service.

The move is also aimed at reinvigorating a unit that is grappling with older staff. Recruitment for the unit was was done over a decade ago.

“Out of the 2,113 shortlisted, we are only going to recruit 700 most suitable candidates. This is to boost the manpower and also to replace personnel who retired. Over the years, many of the officers have left service,” said NMS Head of Strategic Communications Tony Mbarine.

Mr Mbarine pointed out that the recruitment is timely because Nairobi’s population has been growing increasing the need to have adequate personnel.

“People continue to retire yet the population keeps on increasing. We cannot get adequate services if we don’t have enough representation,” he said.

In the advertisement made last year April, the Public Service Commission (PSC) called for the applicants to be between 18 and 26 years.

The advert said NMS would hire 1,000 county workers including 300 enforcement officers and 700 enforcement constables.

The enforcement officers are will be tasked with maintaining law and order in Nairobi by manning high-class metro transport parking bays and termini, dealing with public safety, the safety of markets and promoting trade and industry.