Counties NMS to repair city estate roads after CBD upgrade

Director-General of Nairobi Metropolitan Services Maj-Gen Mohammed Badi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author Summary Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) plans to repair roads connecting various estates in the capital city to improve access.

This, however, will begin after the Major-General Mohamed Badi-led administration is done with recarpeting roads in Nairobi’s city centre.

Mr Badi said the NMS plans to improve roads to and from the city estates before the turn of next year.

“We are first going to do major roads in the city before we go into estates. Every road connecting to estates will be done. We do not want to move outside the city centre without having every road recarpeted,” he said.

The NMS boss said they have so far completed work on all the major roads within the central business district (CBD) with the focus now on the lanes.

He said the lanes had been neglected with most of them being converted into dumpsites, a base for street boys and hawkers.

“The big problem in the CBD is that these inner lanes were never repaired. However, we are now working on them. We are optimistic that all road projects within the city’s informal settlements will be completed by mid-next year,” he said.

The NMS has recarpeted several roads in the city centre, including City Hall Way, Moi Avenue, Wabera Street, Grogon and Kirinyaga roads. Kenyatta Avenue, Wabera Street and Muindi Mbingu Street have also been converted into non-motorised transport corridors with pedestrian and cycle paths put up on the three streets.

In February, the NMS also announced plans to rehabilitate more than 38 roads in the Industrial Area.

The upgrade of city roads is expected to boost traffic flow and ease perennial gridlocks.