NMS upgrades clinics to ease pressure on Mama Lucy Hospital

More by this Author Summary Part of the plan include provision of construction of new hospitals and improving level of services in the identified hospitals to absorb most of the cases going to Mama Lucy.

Mama Lucy, a Level 4 Hospital which is currently being upgraded to a county referral hospital, is currently serving a population of more than 2.1 million spread across Eastlands area in Nairobi.

Construction of Kamulu Level 3 hospital is currently ongoing as well as Githurai Hospital which will be fitted with a theatre.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has begun upgrade of services in nine health facilities in Eastlands, as it races against time to reduce patient load at Mama Lucy Hospital.

Zimmerman health centre will be a Level 2 facility same as Gomongo, Lucky Summer, and Mathare-Gumba.

NMS is setting up a theatre at Baba Dogo health centre while expanding the clinic by putting up medical wards. Tassia Hospital, commissioned last month, will have two theatres same as Reuben Hospital in Mukuru kwa Reuben.

NMS director of health services Dr Ouma Oluga said the new development is part of expansion programme of health services in the city aimed at improving health access in the informal settlements and the county at large.

“For Tassia and Kamulu, we have put them under the management of Mama Lucy so that surgery services cannot be postponed due to lack of personnel,” said Dr Oluga.

In the current financial year ending June 30, 2022, Sh400 million was set aside for the rehabilitation of existing dilapidated health centres in Nairobi.

The refurbishment work will focus on the county’s 104 health centres in a bid to enhance access to health services at the ward level across the 17 sub-Counties.

As part of the upgrades, Waithaka health centre is being renovated while Kangemi health centre is being expanded.

In Langata sub-county, Jinnah Clinic is being upgraded to a Level 3 facility while Lang’ata health centre located within an estate is being renovated.

“For the Lang’ata health centre, renovations are underway and it will be more medical excluding theatre because it is located within an estate,” said Dr Oluga.

To facilitate transport services for the medical personnel and patients, 34 ambulances have been made available by NMS from the 13 that were in use last year. This is after the Mohamed Badi-led administration rehabilitated 15 stalled ambulances, purchased five new ones and getting one from the Ministry of Health.

In terms of maternity services, Dr Oluga said NMS is putting up a 150 bed capacity four–storey building in Mutuini Hospital in Dagoretti South. At the same time, an additional block with 80 beds is also being set up at Mbagathi Hospital.

To provide maternity care to mothers and operation services in the city, NMS has begun setting up theatres at the Karen Health Centre, Kibra South Centre and Westlands Health Centre.