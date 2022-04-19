Counties Nyando bridge to be ready after a month

A man crosses the Nyando bridge at Ahero trading centre on the Kisumu-Nairobi road. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ELIZABETH OJINA

More by this Author Summary The rehabilitation of the River Nyando Bridge in Chemelil will be completed in the next one month.

KeNHA deputy director of corporate communication Samwel Kumba said the overall completion date for the revamp is June 6.

KeNHA team is monitoring the site regularly to avert any further damage to the bridge.

The rehabilitation of the River Nyando Bridge in Chemelil will be completed in the next one month.

The Kenya National HighwayAuthority (KeNHA) has asked motorists to avoid using the Awasi-Chemelil road but rather use the Kipistet- Chemelil or Mamboleo-Miwani-Chemelil-Muhoroni road.

Alternatively, motorists can use the Ahero-Ombeyi- Miwani-Chemelil road.

KeNHA deputy director of corporate communication Samwel Kumba said the overall completion date for the revamp is June 6.

Further damage

“As the works continue, the road is scheduled for full opening to traffic in about a month's time. However, traffic flow was reinstated earlier today and the contractor is working half-width, which is cordoned off,” said Mr Kumba.

The KeNHA team is monitoring the site regularly to avert any further damage to the bridge.

Decotec Enterprises Limited, the contractor, started the work last December and the completion rate stands at 14 percent.

Reinstating activities include securing the collapsed approach sections, underpinning wing walls, and protection works.

Among other benefits, the bridge along the Awasi-Nandi Hills highway is key to cane farmers who use it to transport the sweetener to Chemelil Sugar Factory.

[email protected]