Counties Ojaamong fails to stop Sh8m corruption case

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary The trial was put on hold in September last year after Mr Ojaamong claimed that the prosecutor senior counsel Taib Ali Taib had intimidated and threatened his defence witness.

Mr Ojaamong has been charged together with five others over the alleged loss of Sh8 million belonging to Busia County.

The Judge said there is no evidence that other defence witnesses refused to attend court to testify as claimed by Mr Ojaamong.

The High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Busia governor Sospeter Ojaamong seeking to declare his graft case a mistrial over claims that the prosecutor had threatened his witnesses.

Others facing charges are Mr Bernard Yaite, Mr Allan Ekweny, Mr Samuel Ombui, Mr Leonard Wanda and Ms Edna Adhiambo. They were placed on their defence after the prosecution called 20 witnesses.

But Mr Ojaamong protested saying Mr Taib had threatened Mr Juirus Oriko during cross-examination, stating that he wonders why the investigating officers didn’t go for him. According to the Busia county boss, the threats was real and goes to the fairness of his trial.

“My finding is that considering the context in which they were made, it cannot be impugned that the same constituted a threat or intimidation of the witness of any other witness for that matter,” Justice Esther Maina said while dismissing the case.

“It is my finding that the allegation of violation of the right to fair trial on the ground of threats and intimidation to the witness was therefore not proved on a balance of probabilities,” the Judge said.

Governor Ojaamong and the county officials were put on their defence after 20 witnesses testified in the matter. He took to the stand in July and defended a Sh8 million spent on the feasibility study conducted by a German company.

They are accused of intentionally entering into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Madam R Company, while in Berlin Germany on April 7 2014, yet the study on solid waste management had not been budgeted for.

The prosecution alleges that the company was not in existence at the time of signing the MOU. They face other charges of willful failure to comply with the law relating to the management of public funds.

The Judge lifted the order suspending the trial and directed the presiding magistrate to proceed with the hearing.

[email protected]