Poor rainfall to eat into milk, meat yields in arid counties

Dairy cattle. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary Milk and meat production from pastoral counties is expected to drop on the back of declining pasture and water due to poor rainfall with situation expected to deteriorate further in coming days because of poor forecast.

National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) says pasture and water in most of the arid and semi-arid (ASALs) counties are generally in poor state with Isiolo, Garissa, Wajir, Tana River, Laikipia and Kitui reporting depressed fodder condition.

NDMA said the current pasture and browse condition is on a worsening trend, compared to the previous month due to the poor performance of the 2021 long rains season.

“The condition is as result of decline in pasture availability, both in terms of quantity and quality and increase in distances covered by livestock in search of pasture and water due to drying open water sources,” said NDMA.

Cattle from these regions play a major role in supplying stocks to the recently revamped Kenya Meat Commission in Nairobi.

According to NDMA, the current livestock body condition is on a worsening trend as compared to previous month due to deterioration in pasture and water shortages.

“Overall, the current body condition of most livestock is below normal in comparison to similar periods during a normal year. Consequently, most counties except Lamu and Wajir reported livestock body condition as fair to good,” the agency said.

NDMA also said milk production is in a worsening trend as compared to the previous month with 11 counties including Embu, Garissa, Kajiado, Kilifi, Kitui, Marsabit, Meru, Nyeri, Samburu, Taita Taveta, and Tana river are highly affected

The agency says while 12 counties including Baringo, Garissa, Isiolo Kajiado, Kilifi, Kitui, Laikipia, Marsabit, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Turkana and Kwale have milk production below average, Embu, Makueni, Narok, Nyeri Taita Taveta, Tana River and West Pokot recorded milk production above average.