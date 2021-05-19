Counties Sh130m facility to clear up medical wastes

Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By VICTOR RABALLA

The management of medical waste in Western Kenya is set for a major boost following the acquisition of Sh130 million medical microwave shredder.

The facility that has been installed at Kisumu’s Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital will support all the hospitals within Kisumu to properly dispose of their waste.

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o said the adoption of the new technology will replace the use of incinerator which is part of the ongoing modernisation of the referral hospital.

“To manage the everyday growing demand, it became necessary for the county government to invest in expanding its capacity to respond to the increased demand,” he said during the commissioning of the plant yesterday.

He directed the county department of health to come up with regulations that will retire the use of incinerators from facilities in Kisumu County.

The Kisumu-based referral hospital is the only facility with a medical incinerator that has been supporting all the hospitals within Kisumu to dispose of their waste.