Counties Tata Chemicals Magadi plans job cuts in turnaround drive

Tata Chemicals Magadi workers harvest soda ash from Lake Magadi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By KEVIN ROTICH

More by this Author Summary Soda ash manufacturer Tata Chemicals Magadi is restructuring after running into financial challenges amid falling revenues and high operational costs.

More than 100 employees face job losses under the restructuring plan.

"The scale of the challenges to the business were further exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic requiring the company to makes drastic changes including the reduction of its workforce directly affecting 112 members of our staff to survive the various economic shocks," said the company.

"The restructuring has considered the optimum staff levels for the company’s operations under the current circumstances. Additionally, there are services that have always been outsourced to contractors and these will be maintained going forward."

The firm is also pushing for a review of royalty rates saying they are weighing down its business.

Subodh Srivastav, the CEO of Tata Chemicals Magadi, said the royalties and other costs such as the railway development levy were making its products uncompetitive.

“The royalty rates for Lake Magadi products are currently very high and unsustainable to our business hence the company is engaging with the Ministry of Mining for a review,” Mr Srivastav said in a statement.

"The railway development levy of 1.5 per cent adds to the costs of product, making it uncompetitive in the destination markets."

The company has also blamed its financial and operational challenges on delayed VAT refunds by the Kenya Revenue Authority, high siltation in Lake Magadi that has affected the quality of products and logistical problems associated to a deteriorating Konza-Mombasa meter gauge railway track.

The quantity of soda ash produced fell from 339,029 tonnes in 2018 to 230,355 tonnes in 2019. Similarly, value dropped from Sh6.9 billion to Sh5.1 billion between the period.

It has appealed to the government and regulators for exemptions of VAT on heavy furnace oil (HFO) and oil lubricants used in the plants and improvement of the MGR railway line (Konza–Mombasa).