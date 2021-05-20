Counties Tharaka Nithi rolls out plan to promote fishing farming

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki during a past event.

By ALEX NJERU

More by this Author Summary Tharaka Nithi County plans to establish a fish hatchery in partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (Ifad) to grow aquaculture and fish consumption in the region.

Speaking during the National Annual Aquaculture Day event in Chuka town Thursday, Agriculture Executive Njagi Njue said lack of fingerlings is the main setback to fish farming and consumption.

Tharaka Nithi County plans to establish a fish hatchery in partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (Ifad) to grow aquaculture and fish consumption in the region.

Speaking during the National Annual Aquaculture Day event in Chuka town Thursday, Agriculture Executive Njagi Njue said lack of fingerlings is the main setback to fish farming and consumption.

He said currently, farmers buy fingerlings in Sagana in Murang'a County making the venture very expensive for the starters.

“To make sure that fish fingerlings are available for our farmers and at affordable prices, we have decided to establish a hatchery,” said Mr Njue.

He added that lack of quality and affordable feeds is the other challenge discouraging fish farming, noting that the devolved government is also setting up a plant to make fish feeds.

To mensure a ready market for the fish, Mr Njue said through the IFAD project, they are also establishing outlets in all major shopping centres in the county where farmers will be delivering their harvested stock for safe storage and easy accessibility by buyers.

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Beverly Opwora said so far through the project, 1,590 people in the county are already farming fish and 325 are also set to benefit.

She said there are 12 fish farmers groups in the county and in the current phase, 14 schools and 40 youth groups will also be included.