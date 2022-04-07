Counties Toyota dealer CFAO starts building Sh500m Kisumu showroom

Toyota Kenya Managing Director Arvinder Reel. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By VICTOR RABALLA

Toyota dealer, CFAO Motors Kenya, has kicked off the construction of Sh500 million showroom in Kisumu City.

The facility is part of the dealer’s plan to deepen its network in western Kenya to serve the 14-member Lake Region Economic Bloc.

CFAO Motors Kenya managing director Arvinder Reel said the showroom will bring all their services under one roof.

The motor vehicle distributor, which set shop in the lakeside city in 2011, has been renting its current workshops and showroom spaces in different locations.

“With our new investment, we will be able to consolidate our operations and offer our customers a great experience,” he said.

The 3,600 square metre facility located in Nyamasaria will take 12 months to be completed.

It will give the dealer 40 percent more space and will include 12 service bays, more parking space and increased space to display the auto distributor’s expanded portfolio that now houses Toyota, Hino, Suzuki, Yamaha, Automark, Autofast and Winparts.

The showroom will also utilise green energy by installing a solar plant expected to generate 45,000kWh per annum.

“The company leverages on modern and spacious facilities and leading-edge technology to provide a complete range of before and after-sales services to meet all customer needs,” he said.

Mr Reel added that the introduction of additional brands allows them to offer trade-in for customers who can bring in their used vehicle for a new vehicle.

Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o who presided over the function said that the milestone investment was a testimony of the conducive business environment and the strategic location of the lakeside city.

“By expanding your presence in Kisumu, your business will enjoy the advantage of a larger untapped market both in the Lake Region Economic Block and in the larger East and Central Africa region,” said the county chief.

He pointed out that the Kisumu port is at its economic peak after a massive rehabilitation while Kisumu International Airport has also been expanded to have a cargo handling facility.