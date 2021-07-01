Counties Vihiga risks cash crunch after judge suspends Sh5.8bn budget

By DERICK LUVEGA

A financial crisis is looming in Vihiga County after the High Court issued orders staying the implementation of the Sh5.8 billion 2021/22 budget the Assembly approved last week.

Kakamega presiding judge, Justice William Musyoka, issued the stay orders in a petition former county secretary Francis Ominde and political analyst Joseph Simekha filed challenging the legality of the budget.

The two are alleging that the government spending plan is illegal because it did not get the approval of the county executive committee as required by the law.

The stay orders suspend the execution of the budget as the new financial year sets in, pointing to a cash crunch.

While certifying the application urgent, Justice Musyoka set the inter-parties hearing on July 6.

“A temporary conservatory order is hereby issued staying and or suspending the execution and or implementation of Vihiga County annual budget for the financial year 2021/22 pending inter-parties hearing of this application,” he said.

As a result, it could take longer before the governor assents to the approved budget — including the Appropriations Bill 2021.

Finance executive Alfred Indeche is the first petitioner, while governor Wilber Ottichilo, Speaker Hasna Mudeizi and assembly clerk Ambaka Kilinga are the second, third and fourth respondents.

Controller of Budget, deputy governor Patrick Saisi and the CECs are interested parties.

The petitioners argue that the county executive committee did not discuss or approve the estimates as required by Section 129 (1) of the Public Finance Management Act, the Constitution and other applicable laws.

They say the petition seeks to protect and enforce the principles of public finance and executive authority of the county.

The matter, now before the court, first emerged in May after the deputy governor raised the alarm that the budget estimates forwarded to the assembly had not been discussed and approved by the county Cabinet.

At the time, Dr Saisi, who has since fallen out with Dr Ottichilo, had asked Ms Mudeizi to return the Sh5.8 billion budget to the executive to enable it to go through the required legal process.