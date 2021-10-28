News Court declines Waluke's request to have passport released

Sirisia MP John Waluke. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary The MP had pleaded with the court to release his passport, saying he was going outside the country as a parliamentarian.

Justice Esther Maina dismissed the MP’s request saying Waluke is a convict and cannot be allowed to travel outside the country.

The High Court has rejected an application by Sirisia MP John Waluke for the release of his passport to enable him travel to the US for a Parliamentary function.

Justice Esther Maina dismissed the MP’s request saying Waluke is a convict and cannot be allowed to travel outside the country. The Judge said Mr Waluke cannot expect to be treated like an accused person because he is no longer presumed innocent.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) through senior principal prosecution counsel Caroline Kimiri opposed the application saying Mr Waluke is no longer presumed innocent as he is now a convict whose conviction and sentence have not been set aside on appeal.

Ms Kimiri added that it was in bad faith and in conflict with the public interest for persons who have been convicted and sentenced to be allowed to enjoy freedoms of travel outside the courts' jurisdiction at public cost.

“The Applicant was convicted of serious economic crimes and the sentence meted out has not been set aside on appeal and this poses him as a serious flight risk should he be allowed to leave the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court,” she argued.

The Judge agreed saying one of the conditions set by Justice John Onyiego, for him to be released on bond, pending the determination of the appeal was for him to deposit his passport in court. The Judge also noted that the MP had been ordered not to travel outside the country by the court.

“Those orders are still in place as they have not been appealed against or set aside. There is no point in granting the applicant his passport when he cannot travel outside the jurisdiction of the court,” the Judge said.

Mr Waluke and his co-accused Grace Wakhungu were released on Sh10 million and Sh20 million cash bail respectively, after spending three months in jail for theft.

The two convicts were imprisoned in June last year after they were found guilty of fraud and illegal acquisition of Sh297 million through shady deals at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Ms Wakhungu was sentenced to jail for 69 years after the chief magistrate Elizabeth Juma found her guilty of five counts in connection to theft at National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Mr Waluke was equally found guilty and will serve 67 years in prison if he fails to pay more than Sh1 billion fine.

The two and their firm, Erad Supplies & General Contractors, received over Sh313 million from NCPB for fake claims, in an alleged botched deal to supply some 40,000 metric tonnes to the government in 2004.

