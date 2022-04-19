News Court halves Sh1m award for family of drowned boy aged 11

By JOSEPH WANGUI

A judge has reduced an award of Sh1 million made by a lower court to a family whose 11-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at Ndhiwa Village Resort in Homa Bay three years ago to Sh409,000.

The magistrate court had ordered the hotel to compensate the family Sh1 million in damages after finding that the leisure facility was 80 percent liable for the child's death which occurred in 2019.

The guardian was apportioned 20 percent of the blame.

But both the hotel and family filed appeals at the High Court seeking to set aside the magistrate's judgment.

The hotel argued that the amount was not only exorbitant but also not supported by facts of the case and evidence.

It stated that the magistrate erred in finding it 80 percent liable when evidence tendered put all the blame on the brothers of the deceased, "who negligently omitted to be their brother’s keepers and also sneaked the deceased into the hotel's premises without notice and its consent."

The family denied it was negligent and held that the hotel was 100 percent liable.

Justice Kiarie Waweru, while ruling on the appeals substituted it with a liability of 50:50.

"The guardian ought to have ensured that the deceased did not go to the pool unattended," said Justice Kiarie.

