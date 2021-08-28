Tanzania Denmark to close its embassy in Tanzania

Denmark's Foreign Affairs Minister Jeppe Kofod in Copenhagen on August 13, 2021. PHOTO | NILS MEILVANG | RITZAU SCANPIX | AFP

By The EastAfrican

More by this Author Summary In the statement seen by The EastAfrican, Denmark said the reorganisation will contribute to the implementation of the country’s new strategy for development cooperation.

Denmark will close its embassies in Tanzania as it restructures its foreign service in order to deliver on the government’s priorities, it announced Friday.

It will also close its embassy in Argentina, its Consulate General in Chongqing, China and Trade Mission in Barcelona, Spain.

In the statement seen by The EastAfrican, Denmark said the reorganisation will contribute to the implementation of the country’s new strategy for development cooperation.

“This reorganisation is to help us target the efforts we make, both here at home and out in the world, so that we can make the biggest possible difference,” Foreign Affairs Minister Jeppe Kofod said.

“My first priority as Minister of Foreign Affairs is to ensure the security and safety of the Danish people in a world where democracy, human rights, and our values are coming under increasing pressure.”

The government of Denmark will at a later stage present a new foreign and security policy strategy which will include the restructuring of the country’s reorganised relations with other blocks such as the European Union (EU), The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the United Nations (UN), the Arctic and Africa, the statement said.

Tanzania and Denmark have enjoyed outstanding relations over the years. Many politicians, government officials, scientists, businesspeople, religious leaders and civil society actors from respective nations have formed close relations and engaged in constructive and lively discussions.

The East African nation was the first African country with which Denmark initiated a development assistance partnership in 1963 shortly after the Tanzanian mainland, called Tanganyika, became independent.