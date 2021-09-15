News Ex-Sports minister Wario, Soi found guilty in Rio Olympics fiasco

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario at the Milimani Law Courts on September 15, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author Summary Their co-accused, former Principal Secretary Richard Ekai, Haron Komen, Francis Paul and Patrick Kimathi Nkabu were acquitted by trial magistrate Elizabeth Juma.

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario and ex-National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) official Stephen Soi were Wednesday found guilty of corruption and abuse office in connection with the Rio 2016 Olympics scandal.

Their co-accused, former Principal Secretary Richard Ekai, Haron Komen, Francis Paul and Patrick Kimathi Nkabu, were acquitted by trial magistrate Elizabeth Juma.

The officials were implicated in the Sh88 million corruption scandal that rocked team Kenya in Brazil.

The charges included irregular payment of allowances, including unwanted persons in the Kenyan delegation in Rio and the purchase of air tickets for unauthorised persons, leading to the misappropriation of funds.

In its case, prosecutors alleged that Nock officials together with the Ministry of Sports engaged in the mismanagement of funds meant for the Rio Olympics resulting in the loss of public funds.

The court found that the Sports officials couldn’t account for Sh55 million of the Sh88 million Rio Olympics funds.

The prosecution accused Mr Wario of improperly conferring a benefit on three persons by including them in the delegation to Rio.

The prosecution called 22 witnesses while Mr Wario was put to his defence and called seven supporting witnesses.

Before joining the government, the most well-known part of Wario's life was that he was the first African curator to be appointed by the British Museum.

But after serving as the Cabinet Secretary for Sports and ambassador to Austria, what came to define him was the Rio de Janeiro Olympics scandal

He has been detained at the Gigiri Police Station, pending sentencing on Thursday.