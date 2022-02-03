News Freeze order on roads official’s 22 accounts upheld

Roads official is accused of receiving kickbacks. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary The High Court has upheld an order freezing over half a billion shillings in 22 bank accounts and assets belonging to a senior roads official accused of building his empire from kickbacks and bribes from road contractors.

The EACC said Kenya Rural Roads Agency (KeRRA) got kickbacks from contractors and awarded State tenders to a company associated with his brother.

The High Court has upheld an order freezing over half a billion shillings in 22 bank accounts and assets belonging to a senior roads official accused of building his empire from kickbacks and bribes from road contractors.

Justice Esther Maina dismissed the application by Benson Mutinda Muteti who sought to lift the freeze order, arguing that there was nothing linking the money and his property to corruption.

Mr Muteti argued Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) did not single out any of his properties that were acquired through corruption.

The EACC said Kenya Rural Roads Agency (KeRRA) got kickbacks from contractors and awarded State tenders to a company associated with his brother.

The anti-graft agency said multiple deposits were made into Mr Muteti’s 19 KCB bank accounts and an account each at Cooperative Bank, NBK and Absa Bank, between February 2009 and December 2018.

“The court has considered the application and balance of convenience tilts in preserving the assets,” the judge said. Mr Muteti said he will appeal against the ruling.

EACC made the application seeking to bar Mr Muteti and his spouse from selling or charging the assets, subdividing the parcels or transferring them, pending the hearing of the application for forfeiture of the assets and money to the state.

Mr Muteti had defended his wealth saying he accumulated them before he joined KeRRA from running businesses including bars, hardware and schools.

“There is no complaint of corruption against him. What is the justification for the applicant (EACC) to freeze and seek to recover property acquired before the period under investigations,” he said through his lawyer Migos Ogamba.

The EACC sought the freezing of the real estate property in Nairobi, Makueni and Kilifi counties, saying it could not have been built by his monthly salary of Sh390,000, but the official was a beneficiary of kickbacks from road contractors.

Other than the money in four banks, EACC has applied to seize 27 properties, shares in multiple companies and schools linked to Mr Muteti, his spouse Zipporah Mwongeli and their companies, saying they are part of unexplained wealth worth Sh952.3 million.

But Mr Muteti told the court yesterday that EACC has not identified a single contractor, individual and or company, who bribed him to get tenders from KeRRA.

“That despite the so-called credible information in the possession of the EACC, of me committing corruption and criminal offences, by demanding and receiving bribes and kickbacks, EACC has never summoned me and has never questioned me about the said allegations,” he said in an affidavit.

He said although investigations are ongoing, a person should not be deprived of their property because of mere suspicion.

He pleaded with the court to lift the order, freezing the assets. He said he has no plans of selling the properties and should the court be convinced to uphold the freezing order, it should be on specific properties and not a blanket and not a blanket order.

The properties targeted from Mr Muteti and his wife include seven apartments, eight commercial and residential plots, two schools -- Mumbe Junior Academy and Mumbe Girls High School -- as well as shares worth Sh2.24 million, four vehicles and a hardware worth Sh41 million.

The case will be mentioned on March 1.

[email protected]