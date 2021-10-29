News Goldenscape boss denied access to cars in fraud case

GoldenScape property Peter Wangai Muriithi at Milimani law courts on March 18, 2021. NMG PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Mr Muriithi wanted some of the vehicles removed from the freeze because they were acquired separately and not in the cause of the business.

The High Court Thursday declined to lift an order freezing vehicles linked to Goldenscape Greenhouse boss Peter Wangai Muriithi, who is accused of obtaining millions of shillings from investors by promising them good returns for investing in greenhouses.

Justice Esther Maina declined to lift the order saying the court has not been shown how he will suffer hardship, if the freezing order is not lifted. Mr Muriithi wanted some of the vehicles removed from the freeze because they were acquired separately and not in the cause of the business.

“I have carefully considered the application but the court cannot grant the order sought by the applicant. The application is therefore dismissed,” the judge said.

Apart from the six vehicles, the anti-corruption court had ordered a caveat to be placed against 15 parcels scattered in Laikipia and Kajiado counties, and five motorcycles belonging to Mr Muriithi and his companies.

The Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) moved to court saying investigations established that Mr Muriithi, through his companies was involved in a scheme of money laundering, using funds received from members of the public, which were later transferred to his bank accounts, companies or business entities, he owns.

Mr Muriithi was charged before a Nairobi court in March with obtaining millions from Kenyans by promising them good returns for investing in greenhouses.