News Kenya football boss Nick Mwendwa arrested, again

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa at the Milimani Law Courts on November 17, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By Richard Munguti

More by this Author Summary The federation's Chief Executive Officer, Barry Otieno, said Mwendwa was being held by the DCI officers.

Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa was on Friday re-arrested a day after the State failed to prefer charges against him over alleged misappropriation of funds at FKF.

The federation's Chief Executive Officer, Barry Otieno, said Mwendwa was being held at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road in Nairobi.

Nation Sport understands that Mwendwa was arrested at around 12:15pm along Kiambu Road on his way from Runda to the central business district. His vehicle was blocked by two cars before he was arrested and taken to the DCI headquarters.

"It is true that Mwendwa has been arrested and is at the DCI headquarters. We are proceeding there as we speak," his lawyer, former Law Society of Kenya president Eric Mutua, said.

Mwendwa had on Thursday earned his would-be temporary freedom after Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Wandia Nyamu asked the Director of Public Prosecutions to close a file against him after failing to present charges against him since arresting him more than 10 days ago.

Mwendwa has been accused of embezzling pubic funds.

The prosecution, which had been granted seven days to prefer charges against the FKF boss, said Thursday it wished to close the file pending further investigations.

"We seek to close the file for the time being as we proceed with investigations before we prefer charges against him," State prosecutor Everlyn Onunga told the court.

Mwendwa was arrested and detained at DCI on November 12 over corruption allegations at FKF.

This was a day after the Sports Secretary Amina Mohamed received a report on an audit she had ordered to be conducted on the federation last month. She then disbanded the federation.