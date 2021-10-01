News Kenya, Uganda third border post to boost trade

By SHABAN MAKOKHA

Kenya and Uganda have endorsed the establishment of the third point of entry and exit at their common land boundary to boost cross-border trade.

The neighbouring countries’ major crossings are Busia and Malaba borders along the Northern Corridor that links the Mombasa port in the Kenyan coast to Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Nairobi and Kampala officials Thursday consented to the setting up of a border post at Muluanda in Samia, Busia County to ease the movement of goods and persons.

The Kenyan delegation was led by the Kennedy Nyaiyo, the director of the Border Management Secretariat, while Uganda was led by Major Martha Asiimwe, a presidential advisor. Also present was Busia Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi.

Mr Nyaiyo said Kenya has in excess of 200 acres of land along its border with Uganda, which allows it to set up more crossing posts.

“Muluanda (border post) requires up to 50 acres of land for establishment. This gives space to more other points to be opened,” said Mr Nyaiyo.

The Muluanda point was mooted during President Mwai Kibaki’s administration when he toured the site in 2009. It was expected to decongest the Busia and Malaba borders. A five-kilometre road from Nangina junction to Muluanda was also to be tarmacked. This has yet to be implemented.

Busia County hosts the two border posts, with Muluanda, once built, becoming the third.

“Kenya and Uganda enjoy cordial relations. Although the proposal was mooted a long time ago, the latest development is good news for the residents of Busia County,” said Busia DG Mulomi.

He noted that 43 percent of trade between Kenya and Uganda passes through the Busia and Malaba border points, adding that easing movement will boost revenues, trade and integration.

Major Asiimwe noted that the establishment of the Bunyinde-Muluanda post will uplift the livelihoods of communities on either side of the border.

She said Uganda would need time to look into land for the project.