News Kenyan wanted in Rwanda over fraud to be held in custody

Nathan Loyd Ndung’u, who was arrested on an Interpol warrant over fraud in Rwanda, at the Milimani Law Courts on February 2, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

A Kenyan businessman wanted in Rwanda over fraud will remain in custody until Friday, pending a ruling on his bail application.

Mr Nathan Loyd Ndung’u, who also holds American citizenship, was arrested when he landed from the US and was presented before a Nairobi court on Wednesday.

The prosecution, led by Catherine Mwaniki, made an application to detain him at the Inland Container Depot Police Station for 21 days, pending a formal extradition request from Rwanda.

Mr Ndung’u, through his lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari, opposed the detention, saying he should be released on bail.

The fugitive is wanted in Rwanda to serve a five-year prison term after he was found guilty of fraud and defrauding property buyers. He was tried in absentia, convicted and sentenced on September 27, 2012.

Mr Ndung’u was charged on October 18, 2011, but fled Rwanda. He was listed on Interpol’s Red Notice in 2012.

Ms Mwaniki opposed his release saying he was a flight risk given he had left Kenya while an international arrest warrant was still in place.

The prosecution argued that being a dual citizen, Mr Ndung'u might head back to the US. She told the court that Rwanda does not have an extradition treaty with America.

Milimani Court Senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi will rule on the application on February 4.